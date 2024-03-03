Nikki Haley Fort Worth rally on eve of primary

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 7:09 pm

FORT WORTH – the Dallas Morning News reports that former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will close out her Texas presidential primary campaign with an election-eve rally in Fort Worth. The rally is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall. Haley also has a rally at the Sawyer Park Icehouse in Spring set for earlier in the day.

Haley is the last major candidate standing in the way of former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. Polls show her far behind Trump in Texas. Trump has won every contest in the GOP presidential sweepstakes. Get the latest politics news from North Texas and beyond. The Fort Worth rally is Haley’s second trip to North Texas in less than three weeks. On Feb. 15 she held a rally at Gilley’s in Dallas, and the next day she sat down for an interview with The Dallas Morning News. Haley’s Fort Worth supporters include Mayor Mattie Parker and former Mayor Betsy Price.

