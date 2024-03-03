Trump expected to romp in primary, but the stakes go deeper

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 7:09 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News says that former President Donald Trump is expected to easily win Tuesday’s Texas primary, putting him a significant step closer to sealing the GOP nomination for president. A dominant performance in Texas could mean much more, cementing Trump’s hold on the state party, solidifying the position of his leading political supporters and reshaping the state’s political landscape for years to come. Toward that end, Trump has delivered endorsements in races for the Texas Legislature — local and down-ballot contests that are typically below the notice of presidential candidates. He has worked to boost key allies such as Ken Paxton, lashing out at several House Republicans who voted last year to impeach the attorney general. Trump also has endorsed four House candidates who hope to defeat incumbents who opposed Gov. Greg Abbott’s school-choice agenda.

Starting in 2023, Trump’s campaign team worked methodically and successfully to line up support from leading Texas Republicans. Trump has returned the favor, endorsing candidates against Texas House incumbents who are out of favor with his allies — most notably Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Paxton, both of whom could gain additional clout if Trump’s influence helps reshape the Legislature. If enough Trump-backed candidates win, Patrick and other Republicans can be expected to promote policies that continue moving Texas to the right, such as additional money for border security and continued efforts to limit diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Paxton has hinted at a bid to unseat U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in the 2026 GOP primary — a challenge that could receive a strong boost if House members who voted to impeach the attorney general are defeated Tuesday. Republicans against Trump are pondering how to shift the conversation. “They’ve just got to get engaged and figure out we’ve got to have an alternative,” said Betsy Price, the Fort Worth mayor from 2011-21. “We’ve got to have somebody who can beat Joe Biden.”

