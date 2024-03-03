Lawmaker calls to abolish Texas Education Agency

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 7:09 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that a Texas lawmaker’s recent call to dismantle the Texas Education Agency could reflect a growing discontent with the state office in charge of overseeing primary and secondary public schooling. While education policy experts agree that disbanding the agency is unrealistic at best, the call — which comes during a primary election season — speaks more about increasingly bipartisan conversations at the state level about reforming education policy, even if lawmakers haven’t yet agreed on solutions. In a Jan. 25 letter, Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Mineral Wells, noted he plans to file legislation in the 2025 session to eliminate the TEA. He railed against the state’s standardized test, called the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, and the agency’s increasing budget.

Rogers didn’t return several American-Statesman requests for comment. TEA staff declined to comment. Eliminating the TEA is farfetched if not impossible, said David DeMatthews, a University of Texas professor of education policy. The agency conducts federally required duties, such as distributing federal funds, and tracks data on student outcomes, special education services and literacy. “If there was no TEA, it would be virtually impossible for 1,200 school districts, individually, without any oversight or support, to comply with all the mandates,” DeMatthews said. “It’s a silly idea.” Lawmakers do regularly review state agencies, and the TEA’s next evaluation is scheduled for 2029. However, Rogers’ complaints against the TEA reflect a growing discussion about reforming the agency, said Monty Exter, Association of Texas Professional Educators director of government relations. On the one hand, many Texans, especially those who identify as Republicans, tend to have a distrust of large administrations, he said. And local communities and schools often feel they best know their students’ needs.

