Texas ranchers committed to recovering from wildfires

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm

CANADIEN – John Haley, 32, stood by as a green John Deere tractor unloaded more than two dozen bales of hay from a trailer. His hands and gray cowboy hat were stained with dirt, signs of the sixth-generation rancher’s never-ending work, according to the Dallas Morning News. The sun was setting, casting orange and pink hues in the Texas sky. The only sounds besides the tractor’s engine were cold bursts of wind and a humming generator. A slight burning smell lingered. Sorting hay bales is typically a mundane task on the Haley family’s 10,000-acre Shaller Ranch but Friday evening it was an answered prayer from strangers. Their own hay had burned, leaving them without feed for their cattle. Multiple wildfires have been burning through swaths of the Texas Panhandle for almost a week, killing at least two people, destroying an estimated 400 to 500 homes and leaving tens of thousands of cattle dead.

The Smokehouse Creek fire, which ignited Monday and engulfed Canadian, grew to more than 1 million acres by midweek, becoming the largest in Texas history and second-largest in U.S. history, officials said. First responders from 14 states and 45 local agencies struggled to contain the flames and worried the fire activity could worsen over the weekend as temperatures rise and winds pick up speed. The expansive region, home to more than 80% of Texas’ cattle, had obvious signs of damage days after the fire passed. The highway split the destruction in half in some places with black fields and dead cattle lying along the fence line on one side and unburned grass on the other. The blue-collar residents seemed weary of visitors and news reporters from across the nation who deployed to their region as smoke was still rising from the ashes. Those who did mingle with the outsiders beamed with pride of how their people thrive in adversity. One of the fires engulfed Haley’s ranch east of Canadian, more than 350 miles northwest of Dallas. The flames killed all of the native grass on the property, something essential to the businesses’ cow-calf operation. Five of the ranch’s saddle horses died. “We’ve been a lot more fortunate than most,” Haley told The Dallas Morning News in an interview on his family’s ranch, established in 1887.

