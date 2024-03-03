Capitals waive former star forward Evgeny Kuznetsov

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 7:45 am

ByKRISTEN SHILTON

The Washington Capitals have placed forward Evgeni Kuznetsov on waivers.

News of the decision came down Saturday, just hours after the center was cleared to resume practicing as he entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA assistance program. Kuznetsov entered the program Feb. 6 and has missed Washington’s past 12 games.

It’s unclear why Kuznetsov, 31, entered the program. Teams are not told details of a player’s absence because of confidentiality rules.

He is in the penultimate season of his eight-year, $64.5 million contract that includes a no-trade clause.

If Kuznetsov clears waivers Sunday, it will allow the Capitals to reassign him to the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears. Kuznetsov was once a top-tier forward but has struggled to produce offensively in recent years and has just 17 points in 43 appearances this season.

“It’s about a fresh start for Kuzy, first of all,” Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said Saturday. “He’s been looking for a change in environment and this might set the wheels in motion for that to be accomplished.”

At his peak, Kuznetsov was Washington’s leading scorer on its run to a Stanley Cup championship in 2018, putting up 12 goals and 32 points through 24 playoff games. In 2019, the Russian-born skater was suspended without pay for three regular-season games by the NHL for “inappropriate conduct,” less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia internationally for four years because of a positive test for cocaine.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

