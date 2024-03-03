Texas WR Xavier Worthy’s 4.21 40 fastest ever at NFL combine

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 7:43 am

ByJEFF LEGWOLD

INDIANAPOLIS — Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy saved the best ever for last.

Worthy, the final player to run a 40-yard dash during Saturday’s on-field workouts for wide receivers and quarterbacks at the NFL scouting combine, ran an official time of 4.21 seconds to set a combine record, according to the NFL.

Worthy’s time makes him the annual event’s unquestioned speed king and was a tick of the stopwatch better than Washington wide receiver John Ross’ 4.22 at the 2017 combine. Only the offensive linemen are left to run at this year’s combine in Sunday’s session.

“I just broke the record. It still doesn’t feel real,” Worthy said. “Man, just a blessing to be able to do this in front of all these fans, with all these peers I’m with.”

The Fresno, California, native ran a 4.25 on his first attempt and briefly took off his shoes as if he would not run the second attempt. But after a few moments, Worthy laced up his bright orange shoes again and lined up as the final player with the crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium urging him on.

When he crossed the finish on his second run, as 4.22 flashed on the stadium’s videoboards — later bumped down to 4.21 on the official clock — the crowd roared.

Worthy started 39 games in his three seasons at Texas and finished fourth in school history in receiving yards (2,755) and eighth in punt return yards (564). His career punt return average (14.5) is second-best all time for the Longhorns as is his single-season 16.9 yards per return in 2023.

He finished with 1,014 receiving yards last season with five touchdowns. He averaged 14 yards per catch for his college career and scored 12 of his 26 career touchdowns as a freshman in 2021.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently projected Worthy to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 32 overall in his latest mock draft. Worthy is Kiper’s No. 9 wide receiver in the class.

