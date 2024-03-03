Today is Sunday March 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Woodlawn firefighters taking food to Panhandle

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 7:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WOODLAWN – Woodlawn firefighters taking food to PanhandleOur colleagues at KETK report that Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department ESD#6 members Justin Blassingame and Mitchell Guffey are driving a trailer full of boxed food to help those in need in the Texas Panhandle. As Texas’s largest wildfire ever continues to burn, help is pouring in from across the state including here in East Texas. The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office thanked Blassingame, Guffey and several others for their work to get these supplies to where they’re needed.

“The Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department ESD#6 doing what they do, helping others. Justin Blassingame and Mitchell Guffey are taking a trailer load of boxed food to the panhandle, to help those in need. We would like to thank Cory Bird, Trey Fort, Ronnie Oney and Cory Collins for helping with the logistics. Without the last minute phone calls and loan of essential equipment, we wouldn’t have been able to transport the food to those in need. Would also like to thank Commissioner William Hatfield for stopping by and lending a hand. Please pray for a safe return for these two as they take time away from home and family to help strangers in need!”

HARRISON COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC