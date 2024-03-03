Woodlawn firefighters taking food to Panhandle

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 7:38 am

WOODLAWN – Our colleagues at KETK report that Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department ESD#6 members Justin Blassingame and Mitchell Guffey are driving a trailer full of boxed food to help those in need in the Texas Panhandle. As Texas’s largest wildfire ever continues to burn, help is pouring in from across the state including here in East Texas. The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office thanked Blassingame, Guffey and several others for their work to get these supplies to where they’re needed.

“The Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department ESD#6 doing what they do, helping others. Justin Blassingame and Mitchell Guffey are taking a trailer load of boxed food to the panhandle, to help those in need. We would like to thank Cory Bird, Trey Fort, Ronnie Oney and Cory Collins for helping with the logistics. Without the last minute phone calls and loan of essential equipment, we wouldn’t have been able to transport the food to those in need. Would also like to thank Commissioner William Hatfield for stopping by and lending a hand. Please pray for a safe return for these two as they take time away from home and family to help strangers in need!”

HARRISON COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE

