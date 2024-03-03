Today is Sunday March 03, 2024
Marshall fire displaces five family members

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 7:33 am
MARSHALL – Marshall fire displaces five family membersThe City of Marshall said that a fire that happened at a home in the 800 block of Alvin Street on Friday has displaced a family of five. According to our colleagues at KETK, a large plume of black smoke was seen from the fire station and when firefighters arrived they saw fire coming out of the windows of the home. No injuries were reported and all five family members had safely left the home. However, the home was severely damaged by the fire and the Red Cross has been notified to help the displaced family.



