Texarkana officer hit in head with machete

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2024 at 7:26 am

TEXARKANA – The Texarkana Police Department said that they arrested a man on Saturday after he was reportedly seen at a local McDonald’s with a machete and a whip according to our news partners at KETK.

Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Texarkana PD said they received a call about a suspicious person with a machete and a whip at a McDonald’s near New Boston Road.

The man was reportedly found by Texarkana PD officers a few blocks away from the McDonald’s on New Boston Road. Officials said that the man allegedly swung the machete at officers and refused to drop it.

Texarkana PD officers then reportedly tried to disarm the man by shooting him with a JPX pepper gun and a less-than-lethal bean bag round. According to Texarkana PD, the man was unfazed so as he allegedly continued to walk down the road swinging the machete officers took an opportunity to tackle him.

When the officers tackled him at the 2700 block of Texas Boulevard, officials reported that there was a brief struggle that caused one officer to be hit in the head with the machete.

The officer hit in the head only had minor injuries that have been treated but his glasses were broken, according to Texarkana PD.

