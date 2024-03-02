Gregg County early voting outperforms past primaries

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2024 at 10:44 am

GREGG COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that during this year’s early voting primary, Gregg County voters surpassed the early voting totals reached in the 2022 and 2020 primaries. According to data provided by Jennifer Briggs, the Gregg County Elections Administrator, 7,068 people voted early in the 2024 primaries, compared to 6,762 early votes in 2022 and 6,709 in the 2020 primaries.

Briggs said that by their early voting turnout was still behind by Wednesday this week but then Thursday and Friday voting put them over the top.

Briggs provided the following day by day breakdown of this year’s early voting in Gregg County;

March 1

Democrat 229

Republican 1,275

Feb. 29

Democrat 110

Republican 712

Feb. 28

Democrat 84

Republican 629

Feb. 27

Democrat 96

Republican 520

Feb. 26

Democrat 116

Republican 487

Feb. 25

Democrat 20

Republican 44

Feb. 24

Democrat 46

Republican 251

Feb. 23

Democrat 121

Republican 595

Feb. 22

Democrat 90

Republican 536

Feb. 21

Democrat 93

Republican 453

Feb. 20

Democrat 115

Republican 466

To view more detailed voting information visit Gregg County Votes online.

Go Back