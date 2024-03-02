Gregg County early voting outperforms past primaries

Gregg County early voting outperforms past primariesPosted/updated on: March 2, 2024 at 10:44 am
GREGG COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that during this year’s early voting primary, Gregg County voters surpassed the early voting totals reached in the 2022 and 2020 primaries. According to data provided by Jennifer Briggs, the Gregg County Elections Administrator, 7,068 people voted early in the 2024 primaries, compared to 6,762 early votes in 2022 and 6,709 in the 2020 primaries.
Briggs said that by their early voting turnout was still behind by Wednesday this week but then Thursday and Friday voting put them over the top.
Briggs provided the following day by day breakdown of this year’s early voting in Gregg County;
March 1
Democrat 229
Republican 1,275
Feb. 29
Democrat 110
Republican 712
Feb. 28
Democrat 84
Republican 629
Feb. 27
Democrat 96
Republican 520
Feb. 26
Democrat 116
Republican 487
Feb. 25
Democrat 20
Republican 44
Feb. 24
Democrat 46
Republican 251
Feb. 23
Democrat 121
Republican 595
Feb. 22
Democrat 90
Republican 536
Feb. 21
Democrat 93
Republican 453
Feb. 20
Democrat 115
Republican 466
To view more detailed voting information visit Gregg County Votes online.