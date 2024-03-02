POLICE: Woman pulls gun at repo man

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2024 at 7:33 am

TYLER – The Tyler Police Department said they are searching for a woman suspected of pulling a gun at a man at Discount Tire on Friday according to our news partners at KETK. According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, at around 1 p.m. a woman was getting her vehicle serviced at the Discount Tire on Loop 323 when a man attempted to repossess her vehicle. The woman reportedly pulled out a gun on the man who then stopped trying to hook up the vehicle. The woman allegedly drove off and police are now working on an arrest warrant. Erbaugh said they know the identity of the woman but will not release the information as the investigation continues.

