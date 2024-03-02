Michael Penix says he’s healthy, set to be franchise QB

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2024 at 7:11 am

ByJEFF LEGWOLD

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said Friday he believes he has shown the NFL’s talent evaluators he has put questions about his health behind him, and he’s ready to be somebody’s franchise quarterback.

Penix said at the NFL’s scouting combine he felt like his medical exams with all 32 of the league’s teams went smoothly and he’s ready to throw for those on hand at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“They’re good, I got it all out of the way [Thursday],” Penix said of the exams.

When asked if any teams had requested any additional tests, beyond the standard physical exams each of the prospects invited to the combine undergo, Penix said, “No [extra], I just did all of the things that they wanted to see.”

Penix, who is the fifth-rated quarterback in the draft by Mel Kiper Jr., has gone through the draft process so far as one of the players with the most medical questions. In his four seasons at Indiana, before his transfer to Washington, Penix tore his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) twice and suffered injuries to each shoulder, including his left (throwing) shoulder.

He missed 25 of his possible 51 games at Indiana and did not play more than six games in any of his four seasons with the Hoosiers. However, he played the last two seasons at Washington with 4,641 yards and 4,903 yards passing, respectively, to go with 67 passing touchdowns combined.

At the Senior Bowl last month, Penix told ESPN his knee had been evaluated by noted orthopedist Neal S. ElAttrache from the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, and the knee had received a “thumbs up” from ElAttrache. Penix did not miss a practice, offseason workout or game in his two seasons at Washington.

This past season, Penix led the Huskies to a 14-1 season — the loss was to Michigan in the College Football Playoff championship.

“If they are [worried about my injury history], I can’t control it at this point,” Penix said Friday. “That was another reason I came back [to Washington] for the 2023 season, was to have another fully healthy season, just show I’m ready to compete and ready to do it at the next level. At this point I can’t control the questions about the injuries.”

Penix said he wasn’t sure if he would run the 40-yard dash or do the vertical and broad jumps in the quarterbacks’ on-field workouts Saturday at the combine, but that he would throw in the passing drills. Penix said he wanted to show he’s willing to throw for all of the scouts and personnel executives on hand.

“I’m willing to compete,” Penix said. ” … Nothing against the guys that are not doing it, everybody’s got their reasons, for me I’m going to take that opportunity.”

Go Back