Man arrested after victim found dead with apparent dog bite wounds

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2024 at 4:34 pm

LONGVIEW – Our news partners at KETK report a man is in custody for attack by dog causing death after a man was found dead lying near a Longview roadway. According to Longview PD, obtained an arrest warrant for Martin Rodriguez, 56 of Longview, based on an autopsy report from Forensic Medical Management Services. Rodriguez was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Feb. 1 on multiple animal at large charges where he is being held without bond on the attack by dog causing death warrant. On Feb. 1, Longview PD reported that animal control had confiscated multiple dogs from a home in the area after a 46-year-old man was found lying near a bicycle “with wounds consistent with that of a dog bite.”

