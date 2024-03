Longview man guilty in 2020 murder

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2024 at 3:07 pm

LONGVIEW – It was a guilty verdict for a Longview man in the 2020 shooting death of Valerie Hackett. According to our news partner KETK, 41-year-old Brandon Harris shot and killed the 24-year-old Hackett Jan. 30, 2020 at the Ware Meadow Apartments in Longview. Harris was indicted for capital murder June 28, 2023. His trial began on Monday and concluded with the guilty verdict by a jury.

