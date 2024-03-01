Longview man in custody after man found dead with apparent dog bite wounds

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2024 at 11:57 am

LONGVIEW – A man is in custody for attack by dog causing death after a man was found dead lying near a Longview roadway. According to our news partner KETK and the Longview PD an arrest warrant was issued for Martin Rodriguez. Rodriguez, 56 of Longview was arrested, based on an autopsy report from Forensic Medical Management Services and was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Feb. 1 on multiple animal at large charges where he is being held without bond on the attack by dog causing death warrant. On Feb. 1, Longview PD reported that animal control had confiscated multiple dogs from a home in the area after a 46-year-old man was found lying near a bicycle “with wounds consistent with that of a dog bite.”

