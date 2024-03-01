Son of Blue Jays’ Erik Swanson out of ICU after hit by car

March 1, 2024

ByABC News

The 4-year-old son of Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson is out of the pediatric intensive care unit at a Florida hospital where he’d been since the weekend when he was struck by a car.

Toby Swanson’s mother, Madison Swanson, posted the news to her Instagram Story account Wednesday night.

“The most important update is that Toby is out of the PICU, and we are continuing to take it day by day,” she posted. “God is so good, and we are so blessed. We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident, to the pedestrians that helped as we waited the next step, and to the AMAZING staff at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Someone has truly been watching over my little man.”

Police and fire crews responded to a struck pedestrian call Sunday morning in Clearwater involving a young boy who sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, Clearwater Police said Tuesday in a news release.

The child was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a 2024 Ford Expedition being operated by a valet driver near the Opal Sands Resort, according to an updated release issued by public information officer Rob Shaw.

The driver remained on scene and was co-operating with the investigation, the release said. Details on the injuries were not released .

Blue Jays manager John Schneider on Tuesday said Swanson would be with his family as Toby recuperates.

“I don’t have the words, idk where to begin,” Madison Swanson wrote in her post. “We have been overwhelmed with love and support over the past few days. To the people who have reached out in any capacity, we will never be able to express in words how meaningful it has been.

“We don’t have the mental capacity to reach out to you all but we see you, we hear you. It’s what has gotten our little boy through all this.”

The Blue Jays acquired Swanson in a trade with the Seattle Mariners in November 2022. In his first season with the Blue Jays, the 30-year-old right-hander appeared in 69 games in 2023, finishing 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA, four saves and 75 strikeouts in 66⅔ innings.

Toronto begins the 2024 season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 28.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.

