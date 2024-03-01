Penn State’s Chop Robinson wows NFL combine with 4.48 40

ByJEFF LEGWOLD

INDIANAPOLIS — Penn State’s Chop Robinson turned in the first eye-popping workout of this year’s NFL scouting combine, officially clocking a time of 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash Thursday.

Robinson’s time was the second-best among the edge rushers who took part on the first night of on-field drills in Lucas Oil Stadium, and his unofficial split of 1.54 seconds at 10 yards was one of the best for a player his size over the past two decades.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Robinson’s 1.54-second split is tied for fourth among edge defenders weighing at least 250 pounds since 2003.

Robinson measured in at 6-foot-2 7/8 and 254 pounds. His broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches was tied for the best in the group.

Alabama’s Dallas Turner topped Robinson with a 4.46-second 40, but he was 7 pounds lighter.

Robinson, ranked No. 25 on the latest Big Board by ESPN NFL Draft Insider Mel Kiper Jr., played two seasons at defensive end for the Nittany Lions after starting his collegiate career at Maryland as a freshman. He finished last season with 15 tackles, including 7.5 for a loss, and four sacks.

He missed three games after suffering a head injury in a loss to Ohio State in November.

