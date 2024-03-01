Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions in March with donations

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2024 at 8:39 am

TYLER — Tyler Animal Services will waive adoption fees for dogs and cats with the donation of at least six bags of dog or cat food 15 lbs or less during the month of March. It’s an effort to help restock the Community Pet Food Bank. The Pet Food Bank was established in 2015 so families in need or those who could not afford to feed their pets would have a safety net to keep them in their homes. Many times, people who want to surrender a pet to the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter only need time to get over a short-term financial hurdle. The Pet Food Bank provides assistance through donated food and cat litter, and so far, 32,000 pounds of food and litter have been distributed over the years. All donated items go back into the community and are not used by the animals kept at the shelter. The standard dog adoption fee is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. If you would like to adopt, see all pets available for adoption or submit an application, click here. The Tyler Animal Shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Hwy. For more information, call (903) 535-0045.

