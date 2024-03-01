Today is Friday March 01, 2024
ktbb logo


Search for juvenals involved in Lufkin shooting

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2024 at 12:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Search for juvenals involved in Lufkin shootingLUFKIN – The Lufkin Police Department said they are searching the area near Green Meadows Apartments for juveniles who were allegedly involved in a shooting that injured a woman on Thursday.
According to our news partner KETK, the authorities responded to shots fired at the apartment complex around 2:45 p.m. where a woman was bleeding from her leg after being hit by bullet. Witnesses told police four Black juveniles fled the scene and there was a dispute between the people involved, Lufkin PD said. The police department said two of the four suspects were detained and the investigation is ongoing.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC