Search for juvenals involved in Lufkin shooting

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2024 at 12:32 am

LUFKIN – The Lufkin Police Department said they are searching the area near Green Meadows Apartments for juveniles who were allegedly involved in a shooting that injured a woman on Thursday.

According to our news partner KETK, the authorities responded to shots fired at the apartment complex around 2:45 p.m. where a woman was bleeding from her leg after being hit by bullet. Witnesses told police four Black juveniles fled the scene and there was a dispute between the people involved, Lufkin PD said. The police department said two of the four suspects were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

