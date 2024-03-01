Longview seeks help identifying bank robber

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2024 at 12:26 am

LONGVIEW — According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department said they are seeking the public’s help in locating a man suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon. Longview PD responded to a call at 2001 Judson Road for a bank robbery. Police said the suspect entered the bank, waved a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. The police department said the vehicle was found a short time later. Now, officers are searching for the suspect, described as a white man wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, dark colored jeans and black shoes. There were reportedly no injuries and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or know any information, they are asked to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1110, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or provide information online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

