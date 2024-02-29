Seeing the race with perfect clarity.

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:41 pm

I am a man of many deficiencies. (Ask my ex-wife.) But being muddled and confused and unable to see things clearly is not one of them.

I have superb clarity as to the 2024 Republican primary season.

It’s over.

Oh, sure, we have Super Tuesday next week. Fifteen states – including California and Texas – are holding primaries (or in the case of Alaska, a caucus). Nearly three quarters of the delegates needed for the nomination are still up for grabs.

After Super Tuesday, there will still be 30 state primary elections on the calendar. These things are what keep Nikki Haley going.

But none of it matters. It’s over. The remaining primaries are mere formalities. Donald Trump is the Republican nominee.

I’m not the least bit confused as to what that means. It means pure and simple that Republicans have a binary choice. Get on board with Donald Trump, or, run the all-too-real risk of giving Joe Biden what would certainly be a catastrophic second term.

There is no third option. Thus, the word, ‘binary.’

For all who have expressed concerns about a Trump 3.0 candidacy – present company included – it’s time to get over it. We’ve had our say.

Yes, Trump is given to verbal excesses that gain him nothing while costing him with independents and moderates. Yes, it’s entirely appropriate to worry about the effect that the avalanche of grotesquely unfair attacks on Trump by the unhinged Left and the partisan media will have on those independents and moderates. Yes, Trump’s legal challenges are draining precious time and resources – and will continue to do so all the way to November.

These concerns have all been given due consideration. Republican primary voters have made their decision. They want Donald Trump.

If you call yourself a Republican or a conservative, it’s time to respect that decision and get behind it.

The polls show Trump leading by a factor greater than the margin of error in four of the six battleground states. That’s great. Make no mistake, though. Joe Biden could still win the election. So far this year, the Dems have raised half again more money than the Republicans. That matters.

But here’s what matters more. If Biden wins, it will validate the abominable tactics of the increasingly radical Democratic Party. “Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime,” – a quote attributed to Joseph Stalin’s secret police chief, Lavrentiy Beria – will become standard procedure against every Republican candidate for president from now on.

Another 10 million of the world’s poor (along with unknown numbers of its criminals) will pour into the country across our southern border.

Crime will further destroy cities.

And Lord alone knows what Xi Jingping and Vladimir Putin will do. (Hint: nothing good.)

So, Nikki Haley, you Never Trumpers, you “traditional” Republicans. The country is on the line. Whatever your concerns about Trump, they are dwarfed by the cold, relentless, unremitting fear of a second Biden term.

So, get over it and get on board with the Republican nominee.

It’s crunch time.

