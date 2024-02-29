Marshall man gets 25 years in prison for murder

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:39 pm

MARSHALL – A Marshall man has been given a 25 year prison sentence for first-degree murder. According to our news partner KETK, 23-year-old Jakeous Jamal Johnson received that sentence in the death of 50-year-old Cedric Eugene King. King was shot to death early morning Thursday June 17, 2021. Johnson was arrested at the scene and booked for first-degree murder. Johnson pleaded guilty to that charge Wednesday and sentenced the same day.

