Today is Thursday February 29, 2024
ktbb logo


Marshall man gets 25 years in prison for murder

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marshall man gets 25 years in prison for murderMARSHALL – A Marshall man has been given a 25 year prison sentence for first-degree murder. According to our news partner KETK, 23-year-old Jakeous Jamal Johnson received that sentence in the death of 50-year-old Cedric Eugene King. King was shot to death early morning Thursday June 17, 2021. Johnson was arrested at the scene and booked for first-degree murder. Johnson pleaded guilty to that charge Wednesday and sentenced the same day.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC