Killeen first to hit 100 degrees this year

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:12 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express News reports that several cities in Texas had record-high temperatures on Monday. Dallas reached 94 degrees, besting their previous record for Feb. 26 of 90 degrees, set back in 1917. Abilene reached 94 degrees, too, which also broke the daily record for the city. A large part of Texas topped the 90-degree threshold. That includes areas from the Rio Grande Valley, northward into West and Central Texas. The 90-degree heat extended east along the dry line into Central and North Texas, too. But only one Texas city went above and beyond the rest, reaching the triple-digit mark for the first time this year. That city is Killeen, which is about 60 miles north of Austin along the Interstate 35 corridor. Fort Cavazos, formerly known as Fort Hood, which sits on the southwest side of Killeen, recorded a temperature of 100 degrees. This new record high temperature for Feb. 26 at Fort Cavazos smashed the old daily record, 89 degrees set in 1954, by a whopping 11 degrees.

