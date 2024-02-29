ERCOT program cost Texas utilities an extra $90 million

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:04 pm

AUSTIN – The San Antonio Express-News reports that as Texans drove power demand to a wintertime record high during last month’s deep freeze, power companies paid $90 million in wholesale costs the grid operator’s independent monitor says could have been avoided — and that eventually could be passed along to their customers. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ controversial reserve program, which caused price spikes totaling $12.5 billion last summer, jacked up pricing again during the Jan. 15-17 cold snap, according to a new report from Potomac Economics, the independent monitor. The program is meant to keep more backup electricity supply in reserve during periods of peak demand for use in case of emergencies. By removing supply from the market, though, it also drives up wholesale prices and costs to utilities.

“Addressing these issues remains critical,” Potomac said in a presentation Monday to an ERCOT committee. “Discussion with ERCOT has begun.” The state grid operator declined Wednesday to elaborate on the status or focus of those talks. The “all-in” costs of electricity were up 88% in 2023 from the year before despite natural gas prices being 65% lower, grid expert Doug Lewin wrote in response to Potomac’s report. That’s in part because last summer’s extreme heat drove up demand, he said in a post in his Texas Energy and Power Newsletter, but also because ERCOT is likely procuring more reserves through the program than needed. Known as the ERCOT Contingency Reserve Service, the program was created to prevent blackouts like those that occurred during Winter Storm Uri in early 2021. But ERCOT’s independent market monitor began sounding the alarm last year, saying the reserve service is taking more power than necessary off the marketplace when demand rises. ERCOT has denied that, but also says the program will be improved with planned systems improvements. With its current systems, the reserve and regular markets don’t communicate and can’t adjust pricing for each other in real time. That means prices on the regular market are driven up when demand moves supply to the reserve market — where it’s not always needed.

