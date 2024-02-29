Jerry Jones must take paternity test

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:14 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that a Dallas County judge upheld the decision Wednesday that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones must take a paternity test to determine whether he is the biological father of a 27-year-old woman who sued him in 2022, according to court documents obtained by The Dallas Morning News. The decision, made by Judge Sandra Jackson, was handed down after a roughly hourlong hearing Feb. 19 when attorneys for both Jones and the woman, Alexandra Davis, argued whether she had a presumed father, who is not Jones. The ruling is a “huge victory” for Davis and other families, her attorney Kris Hayes told The News. “Alex is in a position where she really no longer has to hide her truth or live under the thumb of fear and maybe she’s going to finally get some peace and we hope other families will have that same benefit from the judge following the law,” Hayes said.

An attorney representing Jones could not be reached Wednesday night. A lawsuit filed March 3, 2022, by Davis alleged that she was conceived when Jones and her mother had a relationship in the mid-1990s. According to court documents, Jones and Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis, reached a settlement in which Jones agreed to financially support them so long as they didn’t publicly identify Jones as Alexandra Davis’ father. The lawsuit sought to have a court declare that Alexandra Davis wasn’t bound by that agreement, but she later dropped that lawsuit and instead sought testing to prove Jones is her father. A judge previously ruled Jones was subject to genetic testing in December 2022. His lawyers promptly appealed. At the hearing earlier this month, Jones’ attorneys — state Sen. Royce West, Levi McCathern and Charles “Chip” Babcock — argued the man who was married to Davis’ mother when she was born was her presumed father. Davis’ attorneys, Hayes and Andrew Bergman, said that wasn’t the case as evidenced by court documents from Arkansas saying in “plain and apparent words” that Davis’ mother’s now ex-husband was not her father. Hayes said because Davis therefore has no presumed father, Jones has only two options to move the case forward: Acknowledge paternity or agree to take the paternity test.

