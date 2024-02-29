Today is Thursday February 29, 2024
Jared Leto teases ‘Tron: Ares’ character

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 3:51 pm
On his Instagram, Oscar winner Jared Leto teased his character in the upcoming sci-fi flick Tron: Ares.

Leto posted a photo of a character wearing a skin-tight black suit and matching helmet, with the outfit's red lighting — as opposed to the franchise's blue-lit heroes — hinting he may be playing a baddie.

"ARE YOU READY?" the actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman wrote, adding the movie's title and its year of release, 2025.

He closed with "see you on the grid," a reference to the world inside the world of computers.

The third film in the Tron franchise follows 2010's Tron: Legacy and the groundbreaking 1982 original, both of which starred Jeff Bridges.

According to Disney, Tron: Ares "follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."

The movie will also star Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro and Cameron Monaghan, and features Gillian Anderson.

In a release, director Joachim Rønning enthused, "I'm excited to be part of the Tron franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world."

He adds, "Tron: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



