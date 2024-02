Caldwell Zoo warns of online ticket scam

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 2:52 pm

TYLER – Caldwell Zoo announced on Wednesday that they had been made aware of a scam involving fraudulent tickets. According to our news partner, zoo officials said in release the best way to be sure your tickets are real is to get them from Caldwell Zoo. You can do this in person at the zoo or online here.

