Today is Thursday February 29, 2024
ktbb logo


California winter storm: Blizzard warning issued as snow heads to Sierra Nevada mountains

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 3:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) -- A blizzard warning is in effect in California as a new storm system moves into the mountains with potential to deliver more than 10 feet of snow.

The heavy snow will begin blasting California's Sierra Nevada mountains Thursday afternoon and evening, and will continue into the weekend.

Up to 12 feet of snow is possible.

Gusty winds could reach 80 mph, causing dangerous whiteout conditions on the road.

A backcountry avalanche watch has been issued for the central Sierra Nevada mountains, including the Lake Tahoe area. "High to extreme avalanche danger" is possible from Friday morning to Saturday night, the National Weather Service warned.

Along the California coast, rain is in the forecast for the San Francisco Bay area Thursday afternoon and evening. Some parts of Northern California could see 2 to 5 inches of rain.

The rain will move into Southern California, including Los Angeles, this weekend, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible in the foothills.

The region could see some flooding, and with the ground already heavily saturated, landslides and mudslides are also possible.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC