Today is Thursday February 29, 2024
ktbb logo


Matthew Vaughn’s Kick-A** universe kicks off again with ‘The Stuntman’

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 1:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Samir Hussein/WireImage

The skewed-superhero movie universe of the 2010 movie Kick-A** is rolling on. 

Variety reports Argylle director Matthew Vaughn is producing The Stuntman and the as-yet-unreleased School Fight, the next chapters of the film series, which also spawned Kick-A** 2 in 2013.

The Stuntman is now underway, with former real-life stuntman Damien Walters behind the camera of the tale of two brothers who aspire to join the titular profession.

According to Vaughn, Stuntman is part of a new Kick trilogy, including School Fight, also directed by Walters, which centers on a high school girl who goes toe-to-toe with a love rival classmate.

Based on a comic series by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr., the original film starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Dave Lizewski, a geeky guy who becomes a self-appointed superhero. The original also starred Nicolas Cage, Mark Strong and Christopher Mintz-Plasse. The sequel added Chloë Grace Moretz and Jim Carrey to the mix.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC