Kilgore authorities search for missing woman with dementia

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 1:16 pm

KILGORE – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for your help as they search for missing woman with dementia. According to our news partner KETK, missing is 77-year-old Dortha Jackson Wilson. Dortha was last seen Wednesday around noon. At the time she left home driving a grey 2010 Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle license plate number is DM6C482. If you see Dortha, Kilgore PD ask that you call them at 903-983-1559.

