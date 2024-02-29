Today is Thursday February 29, 2024
Kilgore authorities search for missing woman with dementia

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 1:16 pm
Kilgore authorities search for missing woman with dementiaKILGORE – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for your help as they search for missing woman with dementia. According to our news partner KETK, missing is 77-year-old Dortha Jackson Wilson. Dortha was last seen Wednesday around noon. At the time she left home driving a grey 2010 Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle license plate number is DM6C482. If you see Dortha, Kilgore PD ask that you call them at 903-983-1559.



