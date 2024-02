Tyler park gains state recognition

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 10:24 am

TYLER – A report from the City of Tyler on Thursday announced that Bergfeld Park has been recognized by the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association as a Great Public Space and joins the Rose Garden as the second Tyler location to earn the honor. The land for the park was initially purchased by the city in 1913 and has seen many additions and renovations since.

