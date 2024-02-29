In Brief: Liam Neeson to star in ‘Naked Gun’ reboot, and more

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 8:29 am

Paramount is finally moving forward with its long-planned Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson in the lead role, ABC Audio has confirmed. The new movie is based on the Naked Gun film franchise and the TV series Police Squad! by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker and Jerry Zucker. The new project, from Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers filmmakers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, along with Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer and Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door, is set for a July 18, 2025, release ...

Butterfly in the Sky, a documentary about the beloved 1980s PBS children’s series Reading Rainbow, will have a limited theatrical release beginning on March 17 in select AMC theaters, followed by a full run in New York and additional cities. The doc takes viewers behind the scenes of the show, and host LeVar Burton offers an inside look at the challenges he and the show’s creators faced in "cultivating a love of reading through television" ...

Paramount+ has given a series order for the as-yet-untitled NCIS spinoff starring Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly, who will reprise their roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo. "After Ziva’s supposed death, Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter," reads the synopsis. "Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris." In the new series, "Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after" ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back