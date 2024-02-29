Numbers low approaching end of early voting

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 7:59 am

EAST TEXAS — Early voting for the March primary ends Friday. Our news partner KETK took a look at voter turnout in East Texas counties ahead of election day. Early voting started last week and Gregg County Elections Administrator shared that the turnout is lower than they’d like to see. “So far during early voting we had 4,372 check-ins, and in 2022 for the governor primary we had 6,762 for the entire early voting period,” Jennifer Briggs, Gregg County elections administrator, said. Briggs explained how they’re not the only Texas county experiencing lower turnout. “I have been conversing with other elections administrators for the state of Texas and they’re kind of saying the same thing. So the turnout is a little bit slower than it was in 2022 for the governor primary,” said Briggs.

The Smith County elections administrator shared that their numbers are on track. “It is a slower turnout than we would like to see but it is on par with the 2022 and 2020 primaries, so the numbers are roughly equal,” Michelle Allcon, Smith County elections administrator, said. They are hoping to see more early voters show up by Friday. If not, election officials expect them later this year.

“Waiting to see what happens and they’re all going to come out and show up in November, we are expecting a big turnout in November,” said Briggs.

Early voters still have time to cast their ballots. The last day to cast your ballot early is this Friday, March 1st.

