Today is Thursday February 29, 2024
ktbb logo


Tim Wakefield’s widow, Stacy, dies from cancer 5 months later

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of longtime major league pitcher Tim Wakefield, died from cancer nearly five months to the day after he did, the family announced Wednesday.

Stacy Wakefield died after battling pancreatic cancer. Tim Wakefield died Oct. 1 from brain cancer at age 57.

“The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken,” the family said in a statement released by the Boston Red Sox. “We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

Tim and Stacy Wakefield were married in 2002. They are survived by their two children, Trevor and Brianna, who were born in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

As much as Tim was celebrated for his achievements on the field, both he and Stacy were also regarded in Boston for their work in the community.

Stacy worked alongside her husband in raising money for multiple charitable groups, including the Red Sox Foundation. They also worked with the Jimmy Fund, visiting with patients and raising funds for the childhood cancer charity.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC