Tim Wakefield’s widow, Stacy, dies from cancer 5 months later

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:58 am

ByABC News

Stacy Wakefield, the widow of longtime major league pitcher Tim Wakefield, died from cancer nearly five months to the day after he did, the family announced Wednesday.

Stacy Wakefield died after battling pancreatic cancer. Tim Wakefield died Oct. 1 from brain cancer at age 57.

“The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken,” the family said in a statement released by the Boston Red Sox. “We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

Tim and Stacy Wakefield were married in 2002. They are survived by their two children, Trevor and Brianna, who were born in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

As much as Tim was celebrated for his achievements on the field, both he and Stacy were also regarded in Boston for their work in the community.

Stacy worked alongside her husband in raising money for multiple charitable groups, including the Red Sox Foundation. They also worked with the Jimmy Fund, visiting with patients and raising funds for the childhood cancer charity.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

