Filipowski leads Duke in rout 4 days after court-storming injury

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:56 am

ByABC News

Kyle Filipowski was back in the starting lineup four days after sustaining a knee injury when fans stormed the court and finished with 9 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists as No. 10 Duke beat Louisville 84-59 on Wednesday night.

Filipowski, a preseason Associated Press All-American, was hurt following Saturday’s loss at Wake Forest when he collided with a fan. Team managers and coaching staff members helped guide the sophomore standout away from the swarming fans and off the court.

“It wasn’t anything too bad,” Filipowski said of making the quick recovery. “Coming off a real hard loss, we had to make ourselves known again.”

Filipowski was on the court for pregame stretching with teammates Wednesday and announced in the starting lineup about a half-hour before tipoff.

The Blue Devils had the right mindset following the aftermath of chaotic weekend game, coach Jon Scheyer said.

“Not to make excuses,” Scheyer said. “Get back to work.”

In Saturday’s game, Wake Forest defeated Duke 83-79, sparking many fans amid Wake Forest’s first announced sellout crowd in seven years to charge onto the court.

Filipowski leads Duke with 16.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He has never missed a game in his two college seasons.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

