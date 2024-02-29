Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani announces he is married

Posted/updated on: February 29, 2024 at 4:54 am

ByABC News

TOKYO — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announced on social media Thursday that he is married.

The two-way player, who moved from the Los Angeles Angels to the Dodgers in December on a record-breaking contract worth $700 million over 10 years, wrote on Instagram in Japanese: “The season is approaching but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married.”

He said his new wife is also from Japan, without identifying her. He said he would reveal more in an interview Friday.

“I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have started a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me,” he wrote.

He asked the media to refrain from “conducting unauthorized interviews.”

The news broke in the middle of the night in North America, but it was late afternoon in Japan, where the story immediately became the top news item on local television.

Local television reports daily on his training in the United States, and because of his unprecedented success in North America, he has become the pride of Japan, and the Dodgers have become Japan’s de facto team.

Ohtani is training in Arizona for the Major League Baseball season, preparing for the Dodgers to open March 20-21 in Seoul, South Korea, in a two-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani, 29, is Japan’s biggest celebrity, and there has always been curiosity around his personal life, which he has kept private.

The post on Instagram also included a photo of his dog “Dekopin,” which is also called “Decoy.”

He wrote: “We hope the two of us — and one animal — will work together.”

Ohtani underwent surgery on his right elbow and will not pitch this season, although he will be used as a designated hitter.

In his spring training debut this week, he hit a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back