Texas Baptist Men to help Texas Panhandle fire victims

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2024 at 9:29 pm

TYLER – The Texas Baptist Men are getting together to aid those who are affected by the ongoing fire in the Texas Panhandle. According to our news partner KETK, the Texas A&M Forest Service latest count as of Wednesday has over 600,000 acres of active wildfires in Texas with the majority being in the Panhandle.

David Wells, director of disaster relief for Texas Baptist Men, said, “These wildfires, a lot of them covered a lot of ground. It did hit the city of Fritch. And then for some of these homeowners, it’ll take a while for their insurance to figure out everything. So for a lot of these homeowners, you’re like six months to a year, if not more, out. You know, that they have full recovery.”

The Texas Baptist Men said that they are planning to set up a temporary help center for residents in Fritch that have been hit by the fire.

