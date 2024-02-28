Authorities need help in locating missing teen

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2024 at 4:10 pm

TYLER – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a missing teen. Missing is 15-year-old Armani Gatewood. Currently he is listed as a runaway. His parents report that Armani ran away from home Feb. 5. Gatewood is a black male, 5’05’, 120 lbs. He has been seen several times with other juveniles in the area of The Ranch apartments in Tyler on Paluxy Drive. On those occasions he ran away when approached. If you have information on the location of Armani Gatewood, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or go to their website here.

