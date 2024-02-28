Small town prepares for the eclipse

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2024 at 3:37 pm

AHOUSTON – A Hill Country town is advising its residents to stock up on food and other supplies ahead of the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse as it prepares for an influx of tourists to the area according to the Houston Chronicle. Following a recent meeting, the city of Llano issued a statement on Facebook on Monday warning residents about crowds of eclipse watchers expected in the area. Located 72 miles northwest of Austin, Llano is in the stretch of land in which the Moon’s shadow will travel through and will experience approximately 4 minutes and 22.4 seconds of totality. “The eclipse is going to be the last eclipse for a long time, we will have eclipse watchers flocking to our area,” the post read. “We don’t know for sure how many will be here, but we have prepared as best we can as a city to meet the challenge.”

