Parts of Rusk Rural Water Supply under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2024 at 4:11 pm

RUSK – Rusk Rural Water Supply Company announced that several customers may be affected by a boil water notice that was issued Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, a water main leak has resulted in the issuing of a boil water notice for several areas. RRWSC says these are following locations that impacted: HWY 110, FM 768, US HWY 84 (only some customers affected), Wilcox addition, Earl Street, Piney Grove Road, CR 1202, CR 1301, CR 1303, CR 1304, CR 1305, CR 1306, CR 1307, CR 1310, CR 1313, CR 1314, CR 1328, CR 1329, CR 1331, CR 1503, CR 1504, CR 1506, CR 1508, CR 1521 and

CR 1522.

Rusk Rural Water Supply recommends that water usage be limited to necessary use only and that any water used should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes prior to use. The company said customers will be notified when the notice is lifted.

