McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader after more than a decade

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2024 at 1:09 pm

McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader after more than a decade – Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell is stepping down as Senate Republican leader in November after more than a decade in the role. McConnell, who turned 82 last week, announced the decision in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday. He is the longest serving Senate leader in history. More

Go Back