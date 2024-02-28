McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader after more than a decade

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2024 at 1:08 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kentucky's Mitch McConnell is stepping down as Senate Republican leader in November after more than a decade in the role. McConnell, who turned 82 last week, announced the decision in a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday. He is the longest serving Senate leader in history. "To serve Kentucky in the Senate has been the honor of my life," he said. "To lead my Republican colleagues has been the highest privilege. But one of life's most under-appreciated talents is to know when it's time to move onto life's next chapter." "So I stand before you today, Mr. President and my colleagues, to say this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate," he continued. "I'm not going anywhere anytime soon. I'll complete my job my colleagues have given me to do until we select a new leader in November and they take the helm next January." McConnell also made clear he'll finish his term as senator, which will end in January 2027. "I still have enough gas in my tanks to disappoint my critics," he said. In the rare personal and emotional remarks, McConnell noted the recent passing of his wife Elaine Chao's sister, which he said led to the "introspection" about his political future. "As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work," he said. "A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today." His remarks were met with a round of applause from those in the chamber. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and others shook McConnell's hand as he stepped away from the lectern. McConnell has been leading the Senate Republican conference since 2007, and when his party gained control served as Senate majority leader from 2015 to 2021. During his tenure, he reshaped the federal judiciary by steering three conservative justices onto the Supreme Court. In the past year, McConnell was plagued with health issues after sustaining a concussion and fractured rib in a bad fall. He also had two episodes where he froze at news conferences, sparking concern among colleagues, though he was medically cleared to work by the Capitol physician. He's also been at odds with some in the Republican Party, particularly former President Donald Trump, on issues like providing further assistance to Ukraine. Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday, McConnell hinted at those rifts but said he was "unconflicted about the good within our country and the irreplaceable role we play as the leader of the free world." "It's why I worked so hard to get the national security package passed earlier this month. Believe me, I know the politics within my party at this particular moment in time," McConnell said. "I have many faults. Misunderstanding politics is not one of them." "That said, I believe more strongly than ever that America's global leadership is essential to preserving the shining city on a hill that Ronald Reagan discussed. For as long as I draw breath on this earth, I will defend America's exceptionalism."