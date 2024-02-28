Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows bid to ‘rehear’ removal of Georgia case

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2024 at 11:44 am

(WASHINGTON) -- Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows has lost his latest bid to have the election interference case against him in Georgia removed to federal court.

When a federal judge denied his effort last year, Meadows appealed to a three-judge panel for the U.S. Appeals Court for the 11th Circuit, which in December affirmed that "the events giving rise to this criminal action were not related to Meadows’s official duties," so the matter should remain with the state of Georgia. Meadows then requested that the entire 11th Circuit hold a "rehearing" to consider his appeal.

