In Brief: ‘The Young and the Restless’ renewed through 55th season, and more

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2024 at 7:33 am

Deadline reports Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Eugene Levy is moving into Only Murders in the Building for its fourth season. The announcement comes just days after it was announced that Eva Longoria has joined the cast of Hulu's whodunit comedy series, which also stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short. Incidentally, Levy's career kicked off via the Canadian sketch show SCTV, where Only Murders co-stars Short and Andrea Martin cut their teeth. The fourth season will also feature Saturday Night Live veteran Molly Shannon and the returning co-star Meryl Streep ...

CBS has renewed its long-running daytime drama The Young and the Restless for an additional four years. Y&R, the #1 daytime drama for over 36 years and the network's longest-running series, has been picked up through the 2027-28 television season. The renewal will bring the show through its 55th season. The soap, set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Genoa City, follows the romances and rivalries between the Newman, Winters and Abbott families. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in March 2023 ...

Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in The Department, an espionage thriller series directed by George Clooney, according to Variety. Based on the hit French spy show The Bureau, it follows a French Secret Services agent home from a six-year mission in Damascus. As he's struggling to let go of his false identity and the woman with whom he had an affair, he gets caught between a French foreign intelligence agency and the CIA. The Department has gotten a straight-to-series order from Showtime ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back