Paxton sues porn sites over age verification

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 4:47 pm

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the owner of Pornhub and other adult websites Monday, saying they are not following a new state law requiring users to verify their age. The attorney general’s office is seeking an injunction to force Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo USA Inc., to implement an age-verification system in compliance with a law passed last year by the Texas Legislature requiring pornography sites to verify that users are at least 18 years old and display public health warnings about the potential harm in viewing pornography. “The age verification methods used by the Defendants on their websites cannot be said to verify anything at all, and wholly fail to comply with the requirements of” state law, said the lawsuit , filed in Travis County District Court.

The legal action is the first taken to enforce House Bill 1181, authored by Plano Republican Rep. Matt Shaheen. Websites in violation can be fined up to $10,000 for each day in violation. The Texas lawsuit also asked the court to impose fines against Aylo, which did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. HB 1181 requires ages to be verified using a government ID or appropriate digital identification. In November, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower-court ruling that blocked enforcement of the law, which had been challenged by pornography distributors. “Texas has a right to protect its children from the detrimental effects of pornographic content,” Paxton said in a news release. “I look forward to holding any company accountable that violates our age verification laws intended to prevent minors from being exposed to harmful, obscene material on the internet.”

