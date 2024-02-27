Today is Tuesday February 27, 2024
FAA finds seventeen corrective actions following SpaceX Starship crash

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 4:41 pm
HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that federal regulators investigating what went wrong with the second Starship flight that exploded over South Texas in November identified 17 corrective actions the company must make before launching again. They include hardware redesigns, operational changes and additional fire protection. The findings do not mean the company has approval to fly again. SpaceX must fix the issues with its Super Heavy rocket and Starship spacecraft, and it needs to receive a modified launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration before it can plan a third flight of the world’s most powerful rocket. During the launch on Nov. 18 that sparked the review, all 33 of the Super Heavy rocket engines ignited and burned for their full duration. Then the rocket separated from the Starship spacecraft using a new hot-stage technique that fired Starship’s engines while it was still attached to the rocket.



