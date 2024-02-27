Today is Tuesday February 27, 2024
Nashville Police Department, FBI investigating bomb threat at Covenant School

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 4:17 pm
Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) -- The Covenant School, which was the site of a 2023 mass shooting, received a bomb threat on Monday, according to a Nashville Police Department spokesperson.

"Yesterday an employee of Covenant School received an emailed bomb threat. We cleared the site, with assistance from a THP (Tennessee Highway Patrol) bomb dog. Our Specialized Investigations Division detectives are working with the FBI to investigate the origin of the threat," according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesperson.

The school referred ABC News to law enforcement when requested for comment regarding the bomb threat.

In March of 2023, Covenant School in Nashville, a private pre-k to sixth grade Christian school, was the site of a mass shooting that killed three students and three employees including the head of school.

The shooter was identified by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who law enforcement said once attended the school.

A police spokesperson told ABC News in March 2023, that Hale was assigned female at birth and pointed to a social media account linked to Hale that included use of the pronouns he/him.

It was the deadliest school shooting in Tennessee history.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



