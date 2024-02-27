State warns about Lone Star Card scam

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 4:41 pm

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received an increasing number of complaints about a phone scam targeting those who use Lone Star Cards and receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

The HHS Office of Inspector General is reporting their Fraud Hotline is getting 10-15 complaints per day about the new telephone scam that involves a technique called spoofing. The scam mimics the Lone Star Card Help Desk, lulling victims into a false sense of security. Victims of this scam report getting a call that lists the Lone Star Card Help Desk caller ID (800-777-7328). The caller, sometimes a prerecorded voice, asks for the client’s PIN, Social Security number and date of birth in exchange for new or increased benefits.



HHS Inspector General Raymond Charles Winter said in a release, “Regardless of what the caller ID says, do not provide any personal information in response to an unsolicited call.”

Anyone affected by Lone Star Card fraud should take immediate action by calling the Lone Star Card Help Desk at 800-777-7328, reporting it to the Office of Inspector General at 800-436-6184, and contacting their local law enforcement agency.

For more information on how to avoid fraud, visit the HHS Lone Star Card Fraud Awareness and Prevention web page here.

