New superintendent for New Diana ISD

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 2:51 pm

DIANA – On Monday, the New Diana ISD Board of Trustees announced that they have officially named Marshall Moore as the superintendent of the district.

In a release from the school district, Moore said this about his new job. “I have been in education for 16 years, out of which eight years have been in administration. As an administrator, I have served alongside fantastic staff and communities. I am delighted to bring my family back to East Texas. Growing up in this area and always hearing about New Diana’s long-standing record of tradition and excellence made this an opportunity that was too good to pass up. As I assume this new role, establishing relationships and trust with all stakeholders will be my top priority. I look forward to building upon New Diana’s already distinguished reputation.”

The board of trustees made the announcement of Moore’s hiring official after waiting the required 21 days to do so.

Go Back