Fulton County hearing live updates: Wade’s ex-lawyer mum on when Willis relationship began

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2024 at 2:26 pm

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) -- Scott McAfee, the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case, is hearing arguments over motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, primarily over accusations from Trump co-defendant Michael Roman that she benefited financially from a "personal, romantic relationship" with prosecutor Nathan Wade, who she hired for the case.

Willis and Wade, in a court filing, admitted to the relationship but said it "does not amount to a disqualifying conflict of interest" and that the relationship "has never involved direct or indirect financial benefit to District Attorney Willis."

Feb 27, 3:07 PM

Trump attorney now questioning Bradley

Former President Trump's attorney Steve Sadow is now questioning Nathan Wade's former law partner Terrance Bradley.

Sadow, who is not present in the courtroom, is questioning Bradley over Zoom.

Feb 27, 2:40 PM

Bradley says he does 'not have the date' when relationship started

Ashleigh Merchant, the attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, struggled as she began in her direct examination of Wade's ex-attorney Terrence Bradley as the proceedings quickly got bogged down in objections over privilege.

"A lot of this is based on gossip and innuendo ... and privileged information," the state's attorney said while objecting to Merchant's questioning.

The back-and-forth already appears to be frustrating Judge Scott McAfee, who threatened to limit the testimony.

"Ms. Merchant, you don't have much more to pull on here," McAfee said.

"He doesn't remember much of anything right now, and so I'm trying to create a timeline to hopefully piece this together," Merchant responded regarding Bradley.

While Merchant attempted to ask Bradley about past text messages exchanged -- which have not been entered into evidence -- Judge McAfee limited the testimony.

Bradley himself said he could not recall when Willis and Wade began their romantic relationship.

"I can't give you a date if you're asking for a date," Bradley said. "If you're asking me how did I get the knowledge, it would have come directly from a client."

"At this time, I am telling you that I do not have the date," Bradley responded when Merchant pushed on the question.

Feb 27, 2:20 PM

Judge says attorney-client privilege wasn't established

Judge Scott McAfee began the hearing by confirming that both Nathan Wade and his former law partner Terrence Bradley did not meet the burden to establish attorney-client privilege "as it relates to Mr. Bradley's knowledge of any relationship that existed between Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade."

"I didn't see any other choice but to allow the parties to have an opportunity to explore that topic with him," McAfee said regarding Bradley returning to testify.

Bradley then took the stand.

Feb 27, 2:10 PM

Hearing is underway

Tuesday's hearing in Fulton County is underway, with special prosecutor Nathan Wade's former law partner and divorce attorney, Terrence Bradley, expected back on the witness stand.

Wade is present in the courtroom but so far there is no sign of DA Fani Willis. The attorney for Michael Roman, Ashleigh Merchant, is also in court today, and former President Donald Trump's attorney is appearing over Zoom.

For the state, Adam Abbate, attorney for the DA's office, is present.

Feb 27, 12:39 PM

Wade's former attorney to retake the stand this afternoon

Prosecutor Nathan Wade's former law partner and divorce attorney, Terrence Bradley, will take retake the stand at a hearing this afternoon, after Judge McAfee ruled that Bradley must return to the witness stand to testify on topics not covered by attorney-client privilege.

During the hearing two weeks ago, Bradley cited attorney-client privilege in declining to answer many of the defense's questions about Wade and Willis' relationship. Attorneys for the defense have claimed Bradley has evidence that Wade and Willis' romantic relationship began before Willis hired Wade in November 2021, which would contradict Willis and Wade's sworn testimony that their relationship began in 2022 and ended in the summer of 2023.

Judge McAfee said during the earlier hearing that he was "left wondering" about whether Bradley had "been properly interpreting privilege."

Feb 16, 4:43 PM

Court adjourns as judge signals it will resume late next week or week after

Court adjourned for the day as the judge signaled court will resume late next week or the following week.

Judge McAfee adjourned the court after denying the state's request to call a client of Nathan Wade and Terrence Bradley’s law firm who would testify that Bradley allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Feb 16, 4:32 PM

Judge suspends Terrence Bradley's testimony

Terrence Bradley’s testimony has abruptly ended for the day on the request of Judge McAfee, who indicated he now doubts whether Bradley “has been properly interpreting privilege this entire time.”

The stunning development came after Bradley, when questioned by the state, testified about an allegation of sexual assault against him by an employee at the firm he shared with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

That testimony prompted defense lawyers to argue that if the sexual assault allegation is not covered by attorney-client privilege, neither should Bradley’s conversations with Wade about Wade’s relationship with DA Fani Willis.

“He lied,” said prosecutor Anna Cross.

The judge reiterated the need to speak to Bradley in private and suggested he could reopen evidence if he uncovers anything relevant.

He asked Bradley’s lawyer if his client is still in the courthouse and if so to go to the jury room for the private meeting.

Feb 16, 4:22 PM

Judge suspends Terrence Bradley's testimony

Terrence Bradley’s testimony has abruptly ended for the day on the request of Judge McAfee, who indicated he now doubts whether Bradley “has been properly interpreting privilege this entire time.”

The stunning development came after Bradley, when questioned by the state, testified about an allegation of sexual assault against him by an employee at the firm he shared with prosecutor Nathan Wade.

That testimony prompted defense lawyers to argue that if the sexual assault allegation is not covered by attorney-client privilege, neither should Bradley’s conversations with Wade about Wade’s relationship with DA Fani Willis.

“He lied,” said prosecutor Anna Cross.

The judge reiterated the need to speak to Bradley in private - and suggested he could reopen evidence if he uncovers anything relevant.

Feb 16, 4:20 PM

Judge expresses frustration at questioning of witness

Testimony from one of the defense's key witnesses appears to be falling short as the judge seems to grow frustrated with repeated lines of questioning.

"I haven't really heard a point in a while," the judge told defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant amid a prolonged questioning of Nathan Wade's former law partner, Terrance Bradley, about his contract with the DA’s office. "Can we get along to something or we're gonna have to wrap it up."

The defense took a hit when the judge ruled earlier against their crime-fraud exception argument that would have compelled Bradley to testify about text messages with Merchant about Wade's relationship with DA Fani Willis – which Trump's attorney claimed could show Wade perjured himself on the stand about when that relationship started.

But with the judge blocking that testimony for now, instead, the defense has been focused on long-winding questions about Bradley's legal contracts and about whether or not he had dinner with Wade or Willis – seemingly not what the defense had hoped would take up the witnesses' testimony.

At one point, another defense attorney argued to the court that adultery would fall under the crime-fraud exception – but the judge, seemingly growing annoyed, quickly shot it down.

Bradley was first called earlier this morning after the state declined to question Willis but was at a doctor's appointment. A person with Bradley told ABC News he attended the doctor's appointment because he figured Willis's testimony would take up the morning.

The state has forcefully worked all day to invoke privilege to block aspects of Bradley's testimony.

Feb 16, 3:07 PM

Witness 'sure' Wade told him about 'socializing' with Willis prior to Nov. 2021

Terrence Bradley testified that he is “sure” prosecutor Nathan Wade told Bradley about “socializing” with DA Fani Willis prior to November 2021.

“Did Mr. Wade ever tell you prior to November 1 of 2021 that he had socialized or gone out to eat with Miss Willis in anything other than a professional setting?” asked Donald Trump’s attorney Steve Sadow.

“I'm sure he did,” Bradley replied.

Before that, Bradley also testified that he couldn't recall if Wade and Willis met privately in Wade's office.

"Did Miss Willis meet privately with Mr. Wade in his office that you observed?" Sadow asked.

"I can't recall," Bradley replied.

Feb 16, 2:45 PM

Judge says he will review text messages after hearing

Judge McAfee said Friday he would review Terrance Bradley’s text messages with prosecutor Nathan Wade after the hearing.

McAfee indicated the review would happen on-camera but remain sealed unless he’s “ever directed otherwise.”

“In order to preserve the record, at the conclusion of the hearing, I think I can go on camera with Mr. Chopra and Mr. Bradley and we can put in a sealed filing exactly what the extent of those communications were,” he said.

“Those [would] remain sealed until sometime if we’re ever directed otherwise,” the judge said.

Feb 16, 2:13 PM

Trump attorney accuses Nathan Wade of perjury

Trump attorney Steve Sadow accused prosecutor Nathan Wade of perjury on the witness stand, related to when his relationship began with DA Fani Willis.

"Mr. Wade committed perjury on the witness stand," Sadow said standing in court, continuing his argument for why Terrance Bradley's testimony regarding his texts and knowledge of Wade and Fani Willis' relationship.

Bradley has testified that he did not have personal knowledge of the relationship between Wade and Willis. But the defense is arguing the texts would show otherwise.

"A lawyer shall not knowingly failed to disclose and material fact to a tribunal. When disclosure is necessary to avoid assisting a criminal or fraudulent act," Sadow said.

Feb 16, 2:08 PM

Judge rules that witness' texts do not need to be disclosed

Judge Scott McAfee rejected the defense’s insistence that Terrance Bradley be forced to testify about communications he had with Nathan Wade.

“I don’t think the crime fraud exception covers this,” he said, referring to the legal statute defense lawyers were pushing to force Bradley to disclose his conversations with Wade.

“It does not appear that there’s any evidence that the client ever waived [his attorney-client privilege] and allowed that information to be conveyed to you,” he added later, addressing Mike Roman’s lawyer Ashleigh Merchant.

Feb 16, 1:50 PM

Witness says he has ‘no knowledge’ of when Willis-Wade relationship began

After a long back and forth, Terrence Bradley testified that he does not have any personal knowledge of when DA Fani Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade began their romantic relationship.

“Any knowledge of Nathan Wade and Fani Willis's romantic relationship beginning while they were both serving as judges– is any knowledge that you have from your own personal knowledge or something that was told to you in furtherance of legal advice?” asked attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

“I have no personal knowledge of when it actually happened,” Bradley replied.

Feb 16, 1:45 PM

State working to block testimony from Wade associate Terrance Bradley

The state is forcefully working to block testimony from Nathan Wade's law partner Terrance Bradley regarding text exchanges he had with defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant in September 2023.

The judge is so far allowing the defense to continue with its questioning of the texts.

At one point, Merchant handed her phone to the state to look at the texts after the state claimed they weren't sure if the texts were being presented in full.

"These exchanges are just two lawyers gossiping about information," the state said, while holding Merchant's phone. "And I'm concerned about it coming into the record in this way.”

The state told the court that they object to the defense even asking questions about the texts because if they were read it would be "inflammatory."

Feb 16, 1:19 PM

Wade associate called to the stand after failing to appear earlier

The defense called prosecutor Nathan Wade’s law partner Terrance Bradley to the stand as the hearing resumed Friday afternoon after a recess.

Bradley was called earlier but did not appear in court. Judge McAfee threatened to hold the witness in violation of a subpoena for his failure to appear. His attorney said he was at a doctor’s appointment.

The state is working to invoke privilege over his testimony.

Feb 16, 12:11 PM

Willis' father testifies he's rarely seen her due to threats

DA Fani Willis' father testified more about the fallout the Willis family has faced in light of the ongoing threats she has faced over her work -- including how it has forced Willis to limit her contact with her father.

Willis' father, John Floyd, said "I've only seen my daughter -- and this is very hard for me to say – but during the period my daughter left, I've only seen my daughter 13 times because I can't."

Floyd testified that even when he's seen his daughter, they've kept their time together short.

"And we've never seen each other for more than maybe three hours because of, you know, the nightmare threats," he said.

Court recessed for a one-hour break after Floyd stepped down from the stand.

Feb 16, 12:05 PM

Willis' use of cash a 'Black thing,' father testifies

DA Fani Willis on Thursday repeatedly testified that when prosecutor Nathan Wade booked their travel or paid for meals, she would repay him with large amounts of cash -- an arrangement that appeared to draw skepticism from defense counsel.

On the stand today, Willis’ father, John Floyd, explained his daughter’s use of cash as “a Black thing.”

“I was trained -- and most black folks -- they hide cash, or they keep cash,” Floyd said. “I’ve told my daughter: 'You keep six months’ worth of cash -- always.”

“And as a matter of fact, I gave my daughter her first cash box and told her always keep some cash,” he testified.

Feb 16, 11:58 AM

Willis' father testifies he didn't meet Wade until 2023

DA Fani Willis' father, John Floyd, testified that he did not meet prosecutor Nathan Wade until 2023.

"Did you ever meet Mr. Wade in the year 2019?" Michael Roman's attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked Floyd.

"Absolutely not," Floyd replied.

"You ever seen Mr. Wade at Miss Willis [at the] Fulton County house in the year 2021?" Merchant asked.

"Never," Floyd said.

Feb 16, 11:54 AM

Willis' father describes 'nightmare threats against her and me'

Fani Willis' father, John Floyd, described in detail the extent of the threats and abuse his daughter faced as her investigation into the former president ramped up, which eventually prompted her to leave her home.

"There have been so many death threats," he said. "And they said they were going to blow up the house, they were going to kill her, they were going to kill me, they were going to kill my grandchildren -- I mean, on and on and on."

Floyd said he lived with his daughter around the time, and that at one point the police sent an officer with a dog to sniff for bombs multiple times each day.

"Did you fear for her safety?" a state attorney asked.

"Absolutely," Floyd replied.

Floyd said that after Willis left the home, he lived there himself until December of 2022 -- when he said the "nightmare threats made against her and me" made the home "uninhabitable."

"I would have to walk around that house looking out of every window" to ensure no intruders were approaching the home, Floyd said.

Feb 16, 11:48 AM

Ex-governor turned down role before it was offered to Wade

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes testified that early in DA Fani Willis' election interference probe, he was asked by Willis about taking the special prosecutor role in the investigation, but that he turned it down.

The former governor initially said he didn't remember the day when that meeting occurred.

But after stepping off the stand, about 10 minutes later Barnes walked back into the courtroom with his phone in his hand and calendar app pulled up, to tell the court the date he had found.

He said that the meeting where he turned down the special prosecutor position was on Oct 26, 2021 -- which would have been a few days before Nathan Wade was contracted for the position on Nov. 1, 2021.

Feb 16, 11:34 AM

Judge slams Wade associate for not appearing

A visibly irritated Judge McAfee threatened to hold a potential witness in violation of a subpoena for his failure to appear at the hearing today.

Terrence Bradley, a former associate of and lawyer for Nathan Wade, took the stand on Thursday and largely declined to answer questions, citing attorney-client privilege. The state intended to call Bradley back to the stand on Friday, but his attorney said he was at a doctor’s appointment.

Bradley’s failure to appear caused a roughly 90-minute delay before proceedings resumed.

“The notice in this hearing indicated it would last at least two days,” McAfee said. “So right now, I think he's in violation of a subpoena.”

An attorney for Bradley said he would encourage his client to return to court as quickly as possible to resume testimony this afternoon.

DA Fani Willis' father is now on the stand.

Feb 16, 11:02 AM

State calls former Georgia governor as witness

Court is now back in session following a break.

The state has called former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes to the stand.

Barnes is the first witness in the state's case, followed by Willis' father, John Floyd III.

Feb 16, 10:19 AM

State was 'satisfied' with Willis' testimony, source says

A source familiar with the state's decision-making process tells ABC News the state did not recall DA Fani Willis to the stand because they were ultimately "satisfied" with her testimony Thursday.

The source said they felt Willis "addressed everything," and that they could stand on that testimony moving forward.

"Why reopen it?" the source said.

As a result of the state deciding not to cross-examine Willis, the defense now won't have a chance to question her again.

Feb 16, 9:26 AM

Former associate of Wade expected to testify next

Less than 10 minutes after the hearing started, the court is in recess until Judge McAfee hears from both parties.

Terrance Bradley, a former business associate of Nathan Wade, is expected to testify but he is not in court yet.

Bradley briefly testified Thursday but the issue of attorney-client privilege came up and he was dismissed.

Attorneys are currently going over the questions for Bradley that won't violate privilege.

Feb 16, 9:19 AM

Willis does not take stand on Day 2 of hearing

After a dramatic and heated Day 1, DA Fani Willis is not taking the stand for Day 2 of the hearing.

The state told the court they have no further questions for the district attorney.

Multiple attorneys for defendants in the case, including Trump's attorney Steve Sadow and Michael Roman's attorney Ashleigh Merchant, are in the courtroom, but Willis is not present.

Judge Scott McAfee said his goal is to finish up the evidentiary hearing today.

Feb 15, 5:35 PM

Court adjourns, Willis will be back on stand Friday

DA Fani Willis stepped off the stand for the day following more than two hours of highly charged testimony.

The DA is scheduled to be back on the stand tomorrow morning for the hearing's second day.

Judge McAfee reviewed other motions for Day 2, then adjourned the hearing until Friday.

Willis did not respond to questions from ABC News after leaving the courtroom.

Feb 15, 5:21 PM

Willis questioned by lawyers for other co-defendants

After Trump attorney Steve Sadow wrapped up his questioning of DA Fani Willis, the attorneys for other co-defendants got their chance -- but the judge appeared to grow frustrated as defense attorneys attempted to find new lines of questioning.

Allyn Stockton, representing co-defendant Rudy Giuliani, asked Willis about contracts given to Wade's law partners.

"Did Wade's law partners, Bradley and Campbell, also get contracts with the DA's office?" Stockton asked.

"Yes but only for a short time after I first became DA. Then I let them go when my office was properly staffed," she replied.

Harry MacDougald, representing co-defendant Jeffrey Clark, briefly questioned Willis about her financial disclosure form before the judge told him to sit down.

"I don't believe she answered that question, Your Honor," MacDougald said.

"She answered as to specific individual gifts," Judge McAfee, appearing more frustrated, responded. "And you're not listening to my answer either. So we're done."

Feb 15, 4:56 PM

Willis says she didn't consider relationship romantic before hiring

Pressed further by Trump attorney Steve Sadow, DA Fani Willis testified regarding prosecutor Nathan Wade that she did "not consider our relationship to have become romantic until 2022."

"I don't consider my relationship to be romantic with him before that," she said of Wade's hiring.

Sadow suggested that Wade and Willis have not been truthful about the timing.

When he asked Willis who she told about the relationship, Sadow suggested her "failure" to notify other members of team suggests that the relationship "was not as its been characterized to the court" and "that it started earlier than what they say."

Willis said her and Wade were friends since at least 2020.

"I want to be clear, because my credibility is being evaluated," she said.

Feb 15, 4:47 PM

Willis testifies early relationship with Wade wasn't romantic

DA Fani Willis was pressed repeatedly by Trump attorney Steve Sadow about whether Willis had a romantic relationship with Wade prior to November 2021.

“I'm asking you whether or not prior to Nov. 1 of 2021, there was a romantic relationship with Mr. Wade?” Sadow asked.

“I didn't consider my relationship with him to be romantic before that," Willis said.

Sadow asked Willis whether Wade visited the condo leased by her friend Robin Yeartie. Willis previously said she took over Yeartie’s lease at one point and paid her rent.

“Would you give us an approximation of how many times Mr. Wade visited you at the condo between the time you moved in and prior to November 2020?” Sadow asked.

“I don't think often, but I don't -- I don't want to speculate,” Willis replied.

Feb 15, 4:35 PM

Trump attorney questions Willis in tense exchange

Former President Trump's attorney Steven Sadow is now questioning Fani Willis on the stand.

As Sadow stepped up to question her, he started with a veiled dig at the DA.

"I'm going to try to ask you questions that you can actually answer without having to explain, OK?" Sadow said.

"Yes, sir. My comprehension skills are pretty good. So we should do all right," Willis replied.

"We shall soon see," Sadow said.

Sadow began questioning Willis about her condo, which Wade testified earlier that he visited before being hired.

At one point when Sadow raised his voice, Willis said, "You don't have to yell at me."

Feb 15, 4:14 PM

Judge urges decorum after heated moment

Following a brief recess, the hearing resumed with Judge Scott McAfee urging decorum following the shouting match.

"I advise everyone -- this being a room mostly full of lawyers -- I urge everyone to keep those principals in line and not talk over each other," the judge told the court.

But as Willis' heated testimony continued, the judge threatened to strike Willis's testimony.

"I'm going to have to caution you -- you have to listen to the questions asked, and if this happens again and again, I'm going to have no choice but to strike your testimony,” the judge told the DA.

Feb 15, 4:02 PM

'You lied," Willis tells defense attorney who filed allegations

DA Fani Willis heatedly told defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant "You lied" just before a shouting match broke out.

"You're confused. You think I'm on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I'm not on trial, no matter how hard you try to put me on trial " Willis said forcefully from the stand.

Speaking earlier about prosecutor Nathan Wade, Willis said she and Wade had a "tough conversation" in August after their relationship ended, but that her respect for him has grown "over the seven weeks of these attacks."

That prompted an objection from Trump attorney Steve Sadow.

Willis than answered by saying "You lied" to Merchant, and a shouting match ensued between Sadow, Merchant, Willis and the judge.

The court then went into a brief recess.

Feb 15, 3:52 PM

Willis testifies that she paid for trips in cash

DA Fani Willis pointedly testified that she paid prosecutor Nathan Wade for the cruise they took and Aruba trip they went on -- in cash -- before they even went.

"Did you pay him back? For the cruise and for Aruba?“ asked defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

“Yeah, I gave him his money before we ever went on that trip," Willis replied.

"And so when you got cash to pay him back on these trips, did you go to the ATM?" asked Merchant.

"No," said Willis.

"So the cash that you would pay him, you wouldn't get it out of the bank?" Merchant asked.

"I have money in my house," Willis replied. “For many, many years I have kept money in my house."

"I just have cash in my house," Willis continued. "I don't have as much today as I would normally have, but I'm building back up now."

Willis testified that her father says, "As a woman you should always ... you should have at least six months in cash at your house at all time."

"I don't know why this old black man feels like that. But he does," she said.

Feb 15, 3:41 PM

Willis says she and witness haven't had 'consistent friendship'

DA Fani Willis, in heated testimony, said that Robin Yeartie, who testified earlier, betrayed her friendship and that both of them have not retained a "consistent friendship."

"There's a saying, 'No good deed goes unpunished,'" Willis said. "And I think that she betrayed our friendship."

"I ran into her about 10 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia," Willis said of Yeartie. "So we didn't talk throughout that time period. I didn't see her. I didn't even know where she was."

"And so yes, I have known her probably since 1990, 1991, but we have not maintained a consistent relationship that whole time," Willis added.

Earlier, Yeartie testified that Willis told her about the romantic relationship with Wade.

Yeartie said she saw them "hugging, kissing, just affection."

Willis said at one point said she took over Yeartie's lease and would pay her rent in cash or by Cash App.

Feb 15, 3:34 PM

Willis testifies she and Wade began dating in 2022

DA Fain Willis, on the stand, testified that she and prosecutor Nathan Wade began dating in 2022 -- rebutting an earlier witness who testified the relationship began before Wade was hired.

Speaking about a trip that she and Wade took in April 2022, Willis testified they began dating "right around then."

"When did you start dating?" defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked.

"It was right 'round then," Willis responded.

"April 2022?" Merchant asked.

"Around then," Willis said.

Feb 15, 3:20 PM

Willis, on the stand, slams accusations and media coverage

DA Fani Willis began her testimony by slamming the allegations against her, as well as co-defendant Mike Roman's attorney, and the news media for its coverage.

"I've been very anxious to have this conversation with you today," Willis said almost immediately. She also said, "I've been in the office pacing."

Willis plainly accused Roman's attorney, Ashleigh Merchant of lying, and assailed the media.

"It seems today, a lawyer writes a lie and then it's printed to all the world to see," Willis said.

Willis' remarks drew objection from Trump's attorney Steve Sadow.

"I object to the speech making," Sadow said, but Willis kept going.

"It's highly offensive when someone lies on you," Willis said.

Feb 15, 3:06 PM

Willis walks in unannounced, will take stand

As attorneys were arguing over DA Fani Willis' testimony, Willis surprised the courtroom by walking in to the courtroom unannounced, and prosecutors withdrew their motion to quash the subpoena for her testimony.

The DA is now expected to take the stand.

Feb 15, 2:55 PM

Wade testified his income decreased with case

Under questioning from an attorney with the DA's office, prosecutor Nathan Wade testified that his income decreased after signing on to work with Fulton County, and that he had to work "so many hours" that he couldn't get paid for.

"In 2022, your estimated monthly income at that time was $14,000 a month?" special prosecutor Anna Cross asked.

"Yes," Wade replied.

"In 2023, what did that number come to?" asked Cross.

"$9,500," Wade said.

When asked about the hours Wade worked that he didn't get paid for due to a cap, because of a cap, Wade said there were "so many hours" that he worked that he couldn't get paid for.

"This invoice makes me cry," Wade said. "There's so many hours here that I worked that I couldn't I couldn't get paid for."

"This is not the type of job that you can walk away from just because you're not getting paid for it," Wade said.

Feb 15, 2:47 PM

Wade asked about visiting Willis' condo

Trump's attorney Steve Sadow asked Wade about visiting Willis' Atlanta-area condo before November 2021, which would have been prior to his getting a contract with the DA office.

"Did you and Ms. Willis go to the Hapeville condo prior to Nov. 1, 2021?" Sadow asked.

"Yes," said Wade, who said he "maybe went to talk about a document that I received."

Sadow then asked Wade if phone records showed Wade made calls from Willis' condo prior to November 2021 ,would they be wrong.

"Yes sir," Wade replied.

Asked what other reasons phone records would show him making calls from that area if they were not made from Willis' apartment, Wade pointed to the airport near Hapeville.

Feb 15, 2:19 PM

Wade testifies divorce timing was a coincidence

Donald Trump's attorney Steve Sadow asked Nathan Wade why he filed his divorce after being hired by Fulton County.

"Can you answer the question why you waited until Nov. 2, the day after you were hired by Miss Willis. to file for divorce?" asked Sadow.

"I can't," Wade replied.

Wade explained that because his ex-wife had relocated to Texas, he was only able to serve her the divorce papers when she returned to Georgia.

"It was purely by coincidence that I filed the day after the contract with the DA's office," Wade said.

Feb 15, 2:16 PM

Wade pressed on why Willis reimbursed trip costs in cash

In a stern line of questioning, Trump's attorney Steve Sadow challenged prosecutor Nathan Wade on why DA Fani Willis would reimburse him in cash for travel and trips.

"You would have received thousands of dollars in cash from Miss Willis, correct?" Sadow asked.

"Yes, sir," replied Wade.

Trump's attorney then asked Wade if he "knew the source of the cash" – which Wade said he did not, claiming it was "out of her pocketbook."

Sadow followed up, wondering why Willis' form of repayment didn't stand out to Wade.

"The whole time that you she was paying you in cash, you never said, 'Hey, why do you have this amount of cash?'" Sadow asked.

Wade answered that in his law practice, "people come into my law firm all the time with cash" and that he "never questioned where they got it."

Sadow shot back, saying, "But we're talking not about people that come into your law firm -- we're talking about the district attorney of Fulton County, who I'm assuming receives a paycheck. She doesn't get paid in cash."

Wade also testified that he never saw any records of Willis making cash withdrawals.

Feb 15, 2:09 PM

Wade testifies relationship with Willis ended last year

Facing questions from former President Trump's attorney Steve Sadow for the first time, prosecutor Nathan Wade testified that his relationship with Willis ended in the summer of 2023.

"I would say June maybe," Nathan said of the timing.

Sadow and Wade then went through an awkward line of questioning regarding whether Wade had a "personal" relationship after the breakup.

"Are you asking me if I had intercourse with the district attorney?" Wade asked bluntly.

"I was trying not to," Sadow responded. Wade eventually answered no.

Sadow also peppered Wade with questions about who knew about the relationship.

"If it was a legitimate relationship, is there any reason this relationship was kept secret or private?" he asked.

"We weren't trying to keep anything secret, Mr. Sadow," Wade said later.

Feb 15, 2:04 PM

Defense questions Wade on his contract with Fulton County

Craig Gillen, the attorney for Trump co-defendant David Shafer, pressed Nathan Wade on his contract with Fulton County, how much he was paid, and the timeline of his personal relationship with DA Fani Willis.

"During the course of romantic relations, yes or no -- you signed [the] extension on November the 15th, 2022?" Gillen asked, referring to Wade's contract with Fulton County.

"The answer to that question is yes," Wade replied.

"Ater the Aruba trip, you get re-upped with a new contract?" Gillen asked.

"Correct," replied Wade.

Asked by Gillen about an invoice that billed Fulton County for "24 hours of work in one day," Wade said the date reflects when he completed the task of preparing the election case for pretrial.

"Tell the court what you billed for on November 5, 2021," Gillen said.

"On November the 5th, I completed the task of preparing the cases for pretrial," Wade said. "That's the date I completed..." Wade continued, before being interrupted by Gillen, who said, "Just read it."

Feb 15, 1:43 PM

Wade questioned if he had 'sexual relations' with Willis

Prosecutor Nathan Wade was questioned by defense counsel regarding his relationship with DA Fani Willis and specifically asked if he had "sexual relations" with her.

He was specially questioned by Craig Gillen, the attorney for Trump co-defendant David Shafer, about answers he gave on a interrogatory related to Wade's divorce, when Wade was asked if he had any sexual relations with a woman during his marriage and separation to his now-ex-wife.

"Let's just get down to it," Gillen asked Wade. "Did you or did you not, by May the 30th, 2023, have had sexual relations with Miss Willis, yes or no?"

"Yes," Wade replied.

Wade was then asked why he answered "none" on the interrogatory related to the divorce.

"I didn't answer 'no' to the question you just asked," Wade said. "I answered 'no' to the interrogatory question."

Wade was then pressed on the cash payments he earlier testified that Willis made to him to reimburse him for travel costs.

"You don't have a single solitary deposit slip to corroborate or support any of your allegations that you were paid by Ms. Willis in cash, sir? Not a single, solitary one?" Gillen asked.

"Not a single one," Wade replied.

Feb 15, 12:54 PM

Wade testifies he never discussed relationship publicly

Prosecutor Nathan Wade testified that he never talked about his romantic relationship with DA Fani Willis in social settings, after a witness earlier testified that she had observed the relationship.

"Did you discuss your personal relationship, your private personal romantic relationship, with Miss Willis in social settings?" defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked Wade.

"No, ma'am," Wade replied.

Merchant then asked if Wade ever discussed his relationship with Willis while around Robin Yeartie, the friend of Willis who testified earlier that Wade and Willis' relationship began prior to the start of the Trump election interference case.

Wade testified that he did not.

Wade said he and Willis are "private people" and said their relationship "wasn't a secret. It was just private. So not at all ... I wouldn't have discussed my relationship with Miss Yeartie or anyone else."

Feb 15, 12:19 PM

Wade testifies Willis often paid him back for their travels

Addressing allegations that he paid for DA Fani Willis' travel when the two of them traveled together, prosecutor Nathan Wade testified that Willis often paid him back in cash or spent money on him in other ways so that expenses roughly "balanced out," insisting that Willis "carries her own weight."

"All of the vacations she took, she paid you cash?" defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked.

"Yes ma'am," Wade said.

The defense has accused Willis of improperly benefiting financially from the relationship, by paying Wade a salary that was then used to pay for their travels together.

Speaking more broadly, Wade insisted that throughout their entire relationship, Willis paid her own way, painting it as character trait of hers.

"If you've ever spent any time with Mrs. Willis you understand she's a very independent proud woman, so she's going to insist that she carries her own weight," he testified.

"It actually was a point of contention between the two of us," Wade said. "She was going to pay her own way."

Wade went through the various trips booked on his credit card, one by one, including trips to Napa Valley and Belize. In one instance, Wade testified it was actually Willis who paid for the "entire trip" -- despite the fact that it was on his credit card.

On the Napa trip, Wade testified that Willis paid for the excursions, "so the expenses sort of balances out." He said it was like any relationship: "In a relationship, you don't -- particularly men -- you don't go asking back," Wade said. "You're not keeping a ledger."

Feb 15, 11:45 AM

Wade testifies his relationship with Willis began in 2022

Prosecutor Nathan Wade, refuting earlier testimony claiming his relationship with DA Fani Willis started before she hired him on the election interference case case in November 2021, testified that the relationship started in 2022.

"When did your romantic relationship with Mrs. Willis begin?" defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked him.

"2022," Wade replied.

"When?" Merchant pressed.

"Early 2022," Wade responded.

"What's early?," Merchant asked.

"Around March," Wade said.

Wade was then asked about conversations he and Willis had around their first meeting in 2019. He testified that they spoke two or three times in 2019.

"She felt comfortable calling for advice," he testified.

He said the calls progressed and they spoke more frequently. He testified that in 2021, the discussions between him and Willis became "frequent."

Feb 15, 11:29 AM

Wade testifies he's 'not recalling' traveling with Willis in 2021

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade, asked if he traveled with DA Fani Willis around the time prior to the Trump election interference case being launched, stated that he's "not recalling" that after being pushed to answer "yes" or "no."

When asked by the defense if he traveled with Willis in 2023 or 2022, Wade said he did -- but he gave a different answer when asked about 2021.

"Did you travel with her in 2021?" defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant asked.

"I'm not recalling any travel in 2021," Wade replied.

"It's not yes or no, you just don't remember?" Merchant pressed.

An attorney for the DA said during Merchant's questioning, "We're going pretty far field into divorce matters." But the judge let questioning continue.

Feb 15, 11:05 AM

Nathan Wade takes the stand

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade is now on the stand.

Fulton County prosecutors made a motion to quash the subpoena for Wade to testify, but Judge Scott McAfee rejected the motion, saying the "evidence in front of the court at the moment" is that a witness testified that the relationship predated his hiring, which contradicts their court filing.

"I don't see a way around the relevance of his testimony," said the judge.

Feb 15, 11:00 AM

Witness testifies Willis told her of relationship with Wade

Trump's attorney Steve Sadow drilled down into the testimony from Former DA office employee Robin Yeartie that Willis told her repeatedly that she and Wade were in a relationship before he was hired in 2021.

"Told you that in the year of 2020?" Sadow asked.

"Yes," Yeartie said.

"In the year of 2021?" Sadow asked.

"Yes," Yeartie said.

"Are you certain that Mrs. Willis told you about the romantic relationship with Mr. Wade prior to November 1 of 2021?, Sadow asked.

"Yes," Yeartie said.

Yeartie also testified she saw them "hugging, kissing, just affection."

All before he was hired?

"Yes," Yeartie said.

Feb 15, 10:48 AM

Former employee testifies that Willis, Wade were dating earlier

Former DA office employee Robin Yeartie testified that Fani Willis and Nathan Wade began dating prior to the Trump election interference case -- contradicting the claim in the state's court filing that the relationship started after Wade was hired.

"You know their personal relationship began shortly after" they met at a conference in October 2019, attorney Merchant asked the witness.

The witness, who said she was a old friend of Willis, replied, "Yes."

Yeartie is testifying via Zoom after she didn't appear in the courtroom.

The state is objecting to questions from the defense seemingly at every chance they can, which is significantly slowing down the proceedings. The judge has remained patient, but Michael Roman's attorney Ashleigh Merchant appears to be growing frustrated with the state's strategy.

Feb 15, 10:34 AM

Wade associate invokes attorney-client privilege

Terrance Bradley, a former law partner of Nathan Wade, is declining to answer questions about Fani Willis and Wade's relationship, citing attorney-client privilege.

"I was advised by the bar … I cannot reveal anything that I saw or learned," Bradley said. "I am here because I also have a law license and I'm not trying to lose that."

The judge pushed back, saying, "That's a broader representation of attorney-client privilege than I've ever heard."

The debate has drawn the first comments from Donald Trump's attorney Steve Sadow, who said of Bradley's view of attorney-client privilege, "There is no such case law."

Sadow even suggested Bradley be held in contempt if he continues to refuse to answer questions.

Feb 15, 10:07 AM

Associate of Wade's takes the stand

Michael Roman's attorney Ashleigh Merchant called her first witness in the effort to disqualify DA Fani Willis -- a former DA office employee named Robin Yeartie, who Merchant says has firsthand knowledge that Wade and Willis’ relationship began before he was hired, in contradiction to Wade’s sworn affidavit -- but Yeartie is not in court yet.

As a result, a new first witness has taken the stand: Terrence Bradley, a former business associate of prosecutor Nathan Wade who represented him in his divorce case.

"It wasn't my choice," Bradley said of having to testify today.

The state has objected to Bradley's testimony, saying it is protected by attorney-client privilege. But Roman's team says the information is not related to his representation of Wade in the divorce matter.

Feb 15, 9:39 AM

Hearing is underway

The evidentiary hearing is underway in front of a packed courtroom.

DA Fani Willis has not yet entered the courtroom, but special prosecutor Nathan Wade is present, along with multiple attorneys for defendants in the DA's election interference case, including Trump attorney Steve Sadow and Mike Roman's attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

Two of Trump's co-defendants in the case, Harrison Floyd and David Shaffer, are also in attendance.

Feb 15, 9:24 AM

Trump attending NYC hearing

Former President Trump's attorney has arrived for the Fulton County proceedings, but his client won't be attending the hearing.

Instead, Trump is attending a hearing in his criminal hush money case in New York.

The former president is not required to be at either of the two hearings taking place today.

Feb 15, 8:45 AM

Attorneys have clashed in court filings

The district attorney's office and attorneys for the defendants have traded accusations in a series of court filings leading up to Thursday's hearing.

Trump co-defendant Michael Roman has accused Fani Willis and Nathan Wade of violating "laws regulating the use of public monies" and says they "suffer from irreparable conflicts of interest." Specifically, he alleges Wade paid for multiple trips for him and Willis, including to Napa Valley and Belize. Credit card statements later revealed Wade paid for at least two flights for Willis on his credit card.

Wade, in an affidavit submitted to the court, said expenses between him and Willis were "roughly divided equally" and that he used his personal funds. The affidavit also said the relationship started after he was hired on the case in 2021, and that he and Willis have never cohabitated.

However, Roman's attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, has alleged some of the statements in Wade's affidavit were inaccurate. Merchant says she a witness ready to testify that the relationship predated Wade's hiring, which would dispute Wade's affidavit.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back